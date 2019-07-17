$0.81 EPS Expected for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of EXPD traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $80.69.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $72,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

