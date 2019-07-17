$0.81 EPS Expected for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.43). Realty Income had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial raised Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $424,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $186,011.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,521 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,301.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 23,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.92. 1,045,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $74.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

