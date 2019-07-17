$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.80. Textron posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Textron by 120.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXT traded down $5.15 on Wednesday, hitting $48.88. 6,345,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,329. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

