$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) will announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full-year sales of $5.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.09.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. 3,088,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,421. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $350,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

