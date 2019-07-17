$115.13 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will report $115.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.40 million to $117.00 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $112.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $468.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.38 million to $470.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $525.38 million, with estimates ranging from $517.44 million to $531.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

In other news, insider Jon D. Greaves sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $253,030.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams bought 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $331,712.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,250,467.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 61.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 22.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. 264,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,197. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

