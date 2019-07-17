$115.54 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to announce $115.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.89 million and the highest is $116.18 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $117.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $472.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.66 million to $474.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $470.16 million, with estimates ranging from $470.05 million to $470.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $55,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 6,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $124,216.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,623 shares in the company, valued at $914,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,482 shares of company stock worth $573,427. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. 1,675,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,408. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

