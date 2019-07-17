$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) to report $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for McDermott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the lowest is $2.27 billion. McDermott International posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDermott International will report full year sales of $10.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McDermott International.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 263.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE MDR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,742,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. McDermott International has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the 4th quarter valued at $17,301,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in McDermott International by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,101,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after buying an additional 2,274,013 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in McDermott International during the 1st quarter worth $5,454,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in McDermott International during the 4th quarter worth $3,490,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in McDermott International during the 1st quarter worth $2,526,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

