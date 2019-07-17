$296.43 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report sales of $296.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.82 million to $298.70 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $297.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $311.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.13. 957,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,087. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 128.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $39,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

