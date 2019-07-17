$3.90 Million in Sales Expected for HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) will announce $3.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HyreCar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.98 million. HyreCar reported sales of $2.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HyreCar will report full-year sales of $19.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $19.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.90 million, with estimates ranging from $29.18 million to $32.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HyreCar.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 96.10% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million.

Shares of HYRE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,924. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $39.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60.

In other news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi acquired 22,365 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

