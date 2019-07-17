$339.93 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post $339.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.50 million to $349.60 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $230.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $299.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $34,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,633.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 15,400 shares of company stock worth $342,282. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TPI Composites by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in TPI Composites by 852.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 138,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 166,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 44,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPIC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 276,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.04 million, a P/E ratio of 319.75 and a beta of 1.53.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.