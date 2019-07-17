$429.69 Million in Sales Expected for Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) will announce $429.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $430.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $429.38 million. Weibo posted sales of $426.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $399.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.65 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 35.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on SINA from $108.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weibo stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. 1,791,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,265. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.22. Weibo has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

