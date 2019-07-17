$478.15 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) will report sales of $478.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $488.77 million and the lowest is $472.70 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $491.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wellington Shields downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $120.50. 184,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,679. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.28 and a 52 week high of $126.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total value of $183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,757,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,849,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $628,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

