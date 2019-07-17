$850.54 Million in Sales Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post sales of $850.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $849.30 million and the highest is $853.10 million. Xilinx posted sales of $684.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $828.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of El Paso Electric from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.18.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Emre Onder sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $36,092.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at $148,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $103,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,977.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,314. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 86.4% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.4% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,935 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $2,889,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,012 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 16.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,669. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.31. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

