AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.89, approximately 109,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 376,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.02.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.36). AC Immune had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AC Immune SA will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,092,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AC Immune by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AC Immune by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,612,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,039,000 after purchasing an additional 403,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter worth about $397,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

