Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

AXDX stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 25.36, a quick ratio of 24.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 1,352.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 991,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after buying an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 556,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 110,034 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 546,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 52,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

