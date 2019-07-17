Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) PT Set at $53.00 by Morgan Stanley

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) has been given a $53.00 price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XLRN. Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

XLRN stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 190,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,769. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 19.26, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 35.94% and a negative net margin of 965.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean George sold 25,688 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,005,942.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at $485,137.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,428,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250,254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 554.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

