Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) – Research analysts at Gabelli upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Actuant in a report issued on Friday, July 12th. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Gabelli also issued estimates for Actuant’s FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

ATU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Actuant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Agilysys to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of ATU opened at $23.11 on Monday. Actuant has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Actuant’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,263,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Actuant by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,688,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,441,000 after buying an additional 244,638 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Actuant by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,263,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after buying an additional 201,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Actuant by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,887,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,548,000 after buying an additional 183,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Actuant by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 605,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 104,848 shares during the last quarter.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

