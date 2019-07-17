ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) PT Set at €50.00 by HSBC

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by research analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.55 ($58.78).

Shares of ETR ADJ opened at €38.98 ($45.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ADO Properties has a 12 month low of €34.88 ($40.56) and a 12 month high of €55.75 ($64.83). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.10. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.48.

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

