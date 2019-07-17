Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

NYSE:WMS opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.95. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $272.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,464,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 103,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $24,393,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $18,823,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,497.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 705,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 661,733 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

