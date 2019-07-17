Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) CEO James K. Sims Sells 4,476 Shares

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) CEO James K. Sims sold 4,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $62,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James K. Sims also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, James K. Sims sold 5,488 shares of Airgain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $76,832.00.

On Monday, July 15th, James K. Sims sold 22,464 shares of Airgain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $318,988.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. 31,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,564. Airgain Inc has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $144.26 million, a PE ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.05.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIRG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

