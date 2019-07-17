AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. AlarmCom posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AlarmCom had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The company had revenue of $112.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.02 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

ALRM stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,099. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.39.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $62,803.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jean-Paul Martin sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $55,606.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,458 shares in the company, valued at $8,554,611.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,388 shares of company stock worth $1,622,184 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $675,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

