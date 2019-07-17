Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33, RTT News reports. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. 3,168,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.33. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,107,000 after purchasing an additional 33,715 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,716,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

