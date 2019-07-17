Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $448.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post sales of $448.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $450.10 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $535.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,121,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,786,000 after acquiring an additional 239,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 167,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $19,775,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 872,279 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.16. 1,776,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,786. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.