Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GOOGL opened at $1,153.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $800.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,103.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 48.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,089.3% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 97,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,257,000 after buying an additional 92,704 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Alphabet by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,962,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

