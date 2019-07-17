Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright set a $51.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. 485,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,455,931. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Amarin has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 450.07% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 27,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $508,928.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 9,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $178,130.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,159 shares of company stock valued at $13,728,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $16,610,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,102,000. 47.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.