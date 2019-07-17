American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $886.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,740. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 117,051 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $2,754,210.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 3,573 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $82,179.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

