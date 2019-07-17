Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.45 Per Share

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.45 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Amigo’s previous dividend of $1.87. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:AMGO opened at GBX 179.43 ($2.34) on Wednesday. Amigo has a 12 month low of GBX 145.06 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 297.50 ($3.89). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.63. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.97. The stock has a market cap of $852.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 297.86 ($3.89).

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

