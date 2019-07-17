Analysts Anticipate Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Key Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.73). Key Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Key Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Key Energy Services.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.06). Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 383.21%. The firm had revenue of $109.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEG. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 18.7% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,393,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 377,176 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 1,188.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 243,284 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Key Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Key Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,899. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18. Key Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

