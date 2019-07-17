Analysts Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) to announce ($1.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.10). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($4.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RETA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.12. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $43.15 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 2.32.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $359,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,760. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

