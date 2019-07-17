Analysts Anticipate Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.85. Rogers Communications posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. Scotiabank downgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Howard Weil lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,171,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,391,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Rogers Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,763,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 279,680 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Rogers Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,809,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rogers Communications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,537,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,590,000 after purchasing an additional 158,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,143,000 after purchasing an additional 390,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCI traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $55.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.3732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

