Analysts Expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $924.75 Million

Brokerages expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to announce sales of $924.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $921.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $928.50 million. Applied Industrial Technologies posted sales of $897.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Industrial Technologies.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $885.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.73 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE AIT traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. 100,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.31. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $82.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.