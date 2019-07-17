Analysts Expect Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) to announce sales of $142.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.49 million and the highest is $145.33 million. Fly Leasing posted sales of $102.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year sales of $486.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.06 million to $492.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $467.57 million, with estimates ranging from $447.36 million to $487.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. 167,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $493.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 2nd quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 106,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

