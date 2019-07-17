Analysts Set Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Price Target at $28.70

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.70.

COG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,026. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

