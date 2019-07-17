Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Target Price at C$98.50

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$99.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$98.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded Alaris Royalty to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Maheux sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.35, for a total transaction of C$28,865.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,746.90.

Shares of TSE:CCA traded down C$1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$105.53. 57,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,695. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.92. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$61.68 and a 52 week high of C$107.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

