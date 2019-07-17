Analyzing Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX)

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sono-Tek and Flux Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $11.61 million 3.47 $160,000.00 N/A N/A Flux Power $4.12 million 136.78 -$6.96 million N/A N/A

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 1.41% 1.94% 1.36% Flux Power -149.63% N/A -207.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sono-Tek and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Flux Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Flux Power on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. The company markets and distributes its products through independent distributors, sales representatives, sales representative companies. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, New York.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications. The company also offers 24-volt onboard chargers and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS; and integrates lithium packs in various applications, including forklifts and related industrial equipment. In addition, it develops a suite of complementary technologies and products for its BMS products. The company's products are also used in airport ground support equipment. It sells its products directly to small companies and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, battery distributors, and end-user. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

