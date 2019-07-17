Anastasios Parafestas Sells 30,000 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $1,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,300.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $1,078,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 45,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 86,482 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $3,186,861.70.

On Monday, June 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 188,049 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $7,275,615.81.

On Thursday, June 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 131,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $5,047,430.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $2,900,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $1,071,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.10. CarGurus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.54 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,915,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,286,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,494,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,238,000 after purchasing an additional 295,775 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,532,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,846,000 after purchasing an additional 651,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,854 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

