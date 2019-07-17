ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CMO Allison Lowrie Sells 7,561 Shares

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $104,266.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allison Lowrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,519 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $100,228.27.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Allison Lowrie sold 7,511 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $97,492.78.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,567 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $103,213.88.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,595 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $111,950.30.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,613 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $114,804.04.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,573 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $112,156.13.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,575 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $107,792.25.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Allison Lowrie sold 7,592 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $112,589.36.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,602 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $115,018.26.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,698 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $141,797.16.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. 1,258,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,099. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.03. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 8.15%. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

