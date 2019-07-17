Apache (NYSE:APA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.47

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 4431844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Get Apache alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Apache had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is 56.50%.

In other news, EVP William Mark Meyer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $75,660.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $756,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock worth $298,500. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apache (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.