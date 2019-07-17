Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Sets New 52-Week High at $153.50

Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 153.50 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 153 ($2.00), with a volume of 193105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Apax Global Alpha alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.17. The stock has a market cap of $751.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89.

About Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation from its investment portfolio and regular dividends. The Company provides investors with access to the investment of Apax Partners LLP, a private equity advisory firm.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.