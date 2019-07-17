Apollon (XAP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $56.00

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Apollon has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $87,192.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon alerts:

FLO (FLO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000655 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000250 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.