Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $59.63 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Ardor has a market cap of $59.63 million and approximately $794,445.00 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange and Binance. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008705 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014467 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002214 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, HitBTC, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.