Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Stock Price Down 17.3%

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)’s share price dropped 17.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62, approximately 2,359,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,689,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

ASNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $144.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. Ascena Retail Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ascena Retail Group Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Ascena Retail Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ascena Retail Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 44,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Ascena Retail Group during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

