Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. Ashland Global also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.76-0.78 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price target on shares of Urovant Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.96 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Ganz sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $116,087.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.