ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $13.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.86. The company had a trading volume of 79,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,531. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.89. ASML had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

