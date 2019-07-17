ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Lowered by Santander

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by stock analysts at Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASML. Societe Generale started coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price target on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $205.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.64. The stock has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.89. ASML had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 115.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

