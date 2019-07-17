ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 6.2%

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $219.58 and last traded at $217.67, approximately 2,049,833 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 692,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Santander raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.89. ASML had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in ASML by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ASML by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,997,000 after acquiring an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

