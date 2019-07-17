Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

ATTO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barrington Research set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atento and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Atento alerts:

ATTO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 4,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. Atento has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Atento had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atento will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTO. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atento by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 240,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Atento by 93.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 19,714 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Atento by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Atento by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Atento in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.