Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Up 7.1% in June

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,312,200 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the May 30th total of 7,758,500 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock opened at $137.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,959.43, a P/E/G ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 1.30. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $64.43 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $309.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.68 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 38.06%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.