AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.90

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and traded as high as $2.93. AU Optronics shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 13,150 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on AUO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised AU Optronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AU Optronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 billion. AU Optronics had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AU Optronics Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUO. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AU Optronics during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AU Optronics in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AU Optronics by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AU Optronics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 30,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AU Optronics in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU Optronics Company Profile (NYSE:AUO)

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

