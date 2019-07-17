Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Avrobio in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.91 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.90. 5,567,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,748. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $396.49 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33. Avrobio has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $53.70.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Avrobio will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,224,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 582,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avrobio by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 276,018 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Avrobio by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 614,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 233,772 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Avrobio by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 522,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 149,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avrobio by 4,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 133,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

